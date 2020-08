Owen W. Davis Jr., 93, of Granite City, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with Father Steve Thompson officiating. A public drive-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.