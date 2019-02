Pamela J. Schneider

Pamela J. Schneider, 71, passed away at 10:54 a.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Evelyn’s Hospice Home in St. Louis.

Graveside services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28, at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.