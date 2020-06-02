Pamela Main

Pamela Sue Main, 63, of Alton, passed away at 3:01 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
