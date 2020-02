Pamula Kay Voss, 52, of Collinsville, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 2001 St. Clair Ave in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.