Patricia “Pat” A. Reno

Patricia “Pat” A. Reno, 80, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by her family while at Christian Hospital.

Due to COVID-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy; we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will take place at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto with Pastor Tony Jackson officiating.