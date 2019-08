Patricia “Patty” Paskus

Patricia “Patty” Paskus, 64, of Pontoon Beach, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of Patty’s life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 16, with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.