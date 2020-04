Patricia A. Ballard

Patricia A. Ballard, loving wife and mother, age 86, of Godfrey, passed away at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Riverside of Alton.

A private service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.