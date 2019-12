Patricia A. Venable

Patricia A. Venable, 65, of Granite City, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home with her family.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at Apostolic Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Pontoon Beach, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Granite City.

Professional services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.