Patricia Ann Holmes

Patricia Ann Holmes, 65, of Alton, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Siteman Cancer Center with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Anchor of Hope Church, 503 Milton Road in Alton, with Pastor Seeram Garney officiating. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery (formerly Oakwood).