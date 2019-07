Patricia Ann Maher, 89, of Godfrey, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Jeremy Paulin, OMV, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.