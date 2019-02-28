Patricia Ann Morris, 63, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her home.
In celebration of her life, a memorial gathering will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
Patricia Ann Morris, 63, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her home.
In celebration of her life, a memorial gathering will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018