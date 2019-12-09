Patricia Ann "Patsy Ann" Heffron

Patricia Ann “Patsy Ann” Heffron, 78, of Godfrey, died at 12:09 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Born October 11, 1941, in Alton, she was the daughter of Dock and Dora (Minor) Cornell. She married Melvin Heffron on March 5, 1961, in Oakland, Calif. He survives. Mrs. Heffron retired as an assistant librarian for Hayner Library. She volunteered at the Women’s Oasis Center and the Children’s Little Theater.

Along with her husband, Melvin, she is survived by twin daughters, Claire Heffron-McKinney (Ben) of Springfield, Ill., and Christine Favilla of Alton; and three grandchildren, Marek McKinney, Braedon Favilla and Adriana Favilla.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald “Dink” Cornell and Edward Cornell.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.