Patricia Ann Tuttle, 67, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 28, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 29, at Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.