Patricia Darlene (Durham) Bumgardner

Patricia Darlene (Durham) Bumgardner of Alton, at the age of 65, passed away peacefully August 22, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family inurnment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

