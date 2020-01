Patricia Faye Jennings, 72, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 6:44 a.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.  Pastor Dennis Norton will officiate. Private burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.