Patricia Kathryn Juneau, of Clayton, Mo., passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Holy Angels Parish Church (formerly St. Bernard Catholic Church), 345 E. Acton Ave. in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.