Patricia Lee Hallis, age 84, of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away on June 3, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at Troy City Cemetery in Troy, Mo.