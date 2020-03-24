Patricia Sue Terry, 63, of Granite City, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
