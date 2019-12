Patricia V. Cardillo, 88, died at 12:40 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Paris Healthcare Center in Paris, Ill.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be private at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Miss.