Patrick J. Corkery

Patrick J. Corkery, 69, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 14, at St. Mary’s Church in Edwardsville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 15, at St. Mary’s with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of the arrangements.