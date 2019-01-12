Patrick Kevin Lowry
Patrick Kevin Lowry, 62, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
A memorial gathering on January 20, 2019, will be held at the Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL, from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
