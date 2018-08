Patrick M. “Pat” Little

Patrick M. “Pat” Little, 65, of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Anderson Hospital.

There will be no visitation and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon. He was cremated according to his wishes.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home handled arrangements.