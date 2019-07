Patrick Sheppard

Patrick Phillip Sheppard, 58, of South Roxana, passed away unexpectedly at 1:28 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Staunton.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.