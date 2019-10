Patsy J. Howton, 82, of Granite City, passed October 24, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, 2205 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Edwardsville.