Patsy Ruth Ralls

Patsy Ruth Ralls, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.