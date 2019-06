Patti Brownsher, 69, of Florissant, Mo., died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Rev. Randy Butler officiating.