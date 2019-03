Patty Lee Kivett

Patty Lee Kivett, 66, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be 1 p.m. until services begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center, 503 Milton Road in Alton.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals.