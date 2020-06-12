Paul A. Greene

Paul A. Greene, 68, of Granite City, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 13, 1951, in Madison to Daniel Duane and Sophie (Rydgig) Greene. He worked for almost 40 years for Granite City Steel on the river dock. Paul served his country for 8 years in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed cooking, especially for his family and coworkers, playing poker with brothers and nephews and looking for antler sheds and arrowheads. He was a wood worker and a hunter.

He is survived by his children, Jake and (Sarah) Greene, Luke (Lindsey) Greene, Kelly (Jenny) Scrum and Missy (Jim) Broadway; grandchildren, Gabby (Jeremy) Whitaker, JT Broadway, Rachel (Derek) Whitner, Sarah and Hannah Scrum and Olive Greene; great-grandchildren, Brody and TY Whitaker; siblings, John (Diane) Greene, Margaret (Fr. John) Zabinko, Joseph Greene, Mary Wierciszewski, and Daniel (Peggy) Greene; sister-in-law, Cynthia Aiken; ex-wife and friend, Jeannine Greene; and many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sibling, Ronald Aiken.

Due to the current COVID-19 rules, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook is available at www.wojstrom.com.