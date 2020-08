Paul Dennis Prager

Paul Dennis Prager, 33, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Ky., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Services and burial will be private. Pastor David Kern will officiate. Burial will be at Emmaus Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dorsey.