Paul E. Gendron

Paul E. Gendron, 91, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Paul’s life, visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, 2100 St. Clair Ave. in Granite City, with Pastor Bill Hale officiating. Burial will follow with military rites at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.