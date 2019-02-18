Paul Edward Main Sr.
Paul Edward Main Sr., 90, died at 12:24 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey.
Burial will be at a later date at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
