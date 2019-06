Paul James Youngbauer Sr.

Paul James Youngbauer Sr., 62, of Madison, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, in his home.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the funeral home, with Rev. Jessie Tedder officiating.