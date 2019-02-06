Paul Kelley
Paul Kelley, 92, of Wood River, passed into Heaven on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Visitation will be 11 am until services at noon Saturday, February 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Paul Kelley
Paul Kelley, 92, of Wood River, passed into Heaven on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Visitation will be 11 am until services at noon Saturday, February 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018