Paul L. Berry Jr.

Paul L. Berry Jr., 86, of Granite City, born August 27, 1932, in Clinton County, Ill., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Granite City.

Paul valiantly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his parents, P. Louis and Frieda Berry.

Surviving are his loving wife, Shirley Berry, of Granite City.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association and can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home. Condolences to the family can be expressed online at herrfuneral.com.

Visitation was Monday, May 6, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. Service was Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial took place at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.