Paul S. Lindow, age 58, of Moro, IL, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence, after an intense battle with cancer.

He was born September 23, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Darrel and Shirley (Roemelin) Lindow.

Paul attended Bethalto schools and graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1978. He attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, MN, and there met his future, first, and only wife. He graduated in 1982 with a Degree of Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and in Bible and History. Paul and Geralyn married on December 18, 1982 in Sleepy Eye, MN.

When first married, they taught in Christian schools in Belvidere and Sterling, IL. As God blessed their marriage with children, Paul worked hard to provide for his family. He served as a police officer for the city of Rock Falls, IL; as a driver for UPS and for Prairie Farms Food in Granite City; and later went into business for himself as a rental property owner. Whatever occupation he worked, he found ways to minister to his church family and to the people God led into his life. He considered this his highest calling, always taking joy and pride in a job well done.

Paul is survived by his parents, Darrel and Shirley (Roemelin) Lindow of Moro, IL; his wife, Geralyn (Warwick) Lindow; four children: Daniel (Audrey) Lindow of O’Fallon, IL, Janae (Andrew) Gonnerman of Tokyo, Japan, Matthew (Gretchen) Lindow of Marine, IL, and Justin Lindow of Moro; four grandchildren: Jessica Lindow, Jonah and Aila Gonnerman, and Noah Lindow; three brothers: Doug (Mary Lou) Lindow of Cherry Hill, NJ, Larry (Lisa) Lindow of Lakeland, FL and David (Rebecca) Lindow of Gravity, PA; and one sister, Anita (Tom) Willow of Arlington, OH. He is preceded in death by his grandchild, Tatum Day Lindow.

Friends may greet the Lindow family from 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Center Grove Presbyterian Church, 6279 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held in the gymnasium. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, Paul has requested that you please leave a note of a personal memory of him, in order to leave his young grandchildren with a tangible connection to him.

