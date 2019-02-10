Paul Shawn Inman, of Alton, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at the age of 37.
A memorial service will be held at a later day.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.
