Paula D. Watters

Paula D. Watters, 66, of Moro, passed away at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. Pastor Daniel Speckhard will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.