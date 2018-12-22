Pauline G. Tutka

Pauline G. Tutka (nee Baczewski), 91, of Madison, died Thursday, December 20, 2018, in O’Fallon, Mo., in her daughter's home under hospice care.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, December 27, at St. Mary’s Church of Madison. Funeral Mass will be at noon Thursday, December 27, at the church, officiated by Father Jeff Holtman. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery of Glen Carbon. A luncheon at Engelbert Hall will follow burial services.

Thomas Saksa Funeral Home is handling arrangements.