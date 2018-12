Pauline Hyman, 85, of Brighton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 9, 2018, at her home with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 13, in the funeral home chapel with Maj. Donna Van Hoesen officiating. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.