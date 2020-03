Pauline M. Koehm

Pauline M. Koehm, loving mother, age 92, of Godfrey, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.

A private graveside service will be Thursday, April 2, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Wrights, Ill.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of the arrangements.