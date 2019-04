Pauline P. Seitz Whitehead

Pauline P. Seitz Whitehead, 91, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1:43 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ed Haun officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.