Pauline Rathgeb

Pauline Rathgeb, 85, of Alton, passed away at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, where a Rosary service will be at 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, with Fr. Jason Stone celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Alton.