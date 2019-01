Payton Marie Holland

Payton Marie Holland came into the lives of her father, Jeff Holland; her mother, Stephanie Page; grandparents, Tim and Vicki Horn, on November 14, 2008. Her passing on Friday, January 18, 2019, was much too soon for all that knew her. We were blessed to have been in her life.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.