Pearl Edna Springer, 85, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home in Glenn Allen, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at the First Church of God in Alton, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 13. Rev. Randy Butler will officiate. Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.