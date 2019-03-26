Pearl Forguson

Pearl Forguson, 95, of Granite City, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

She was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Lonedell, Mo., a daughter of the late James Elmer and Stella Ann (Turnbull) Greenlee. She married Garnet Edward Forguson on June 29, 1940, in Granite City and he passed away Oct. 9, 1986. Pearl and her late husband had owned and operated a market in Granite City for several years. She had also worked for Centerre Bank and Trust in St. Louis with 15 years of service in the distribution department. She was a faithful member of City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City, where she had assisted with years of funeral luncheons and many other activities. She had served as a Den Mother with the Boy Scouts, enjoyed working genealogy and was a talented seamstress. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and will be remembered for the love as a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by six children and their spouses, Edward and Pat Forguson of The Villages, Fla., David and Linda Forguson of Granite City, Daniel and Anita Forguson of Troy, Dale and Nor Forguson of Collinsville, Sheree and Greg Moutria of Edwardsville and Doug and Connie Forguson of St. Louis; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Gail Forguson; seven brothers, twin, Milford Murl Greenlee, James Greenlee, Harold Greenlee, Frederick Greenlee, David Greenlee, Delmer Greenlee and Elmer Greenlee; and five sisters, Beulah Stovall, Thelma Stovall, Rebecca “Addie” Gregory, Hazel Greenlee and Helen Greenlee.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon with Chaplain Brad Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice of Belleville or to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.