Pearl Wright, 91, of Carlsbad, Calif., formerly of Granite City, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Carlsbad.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Chapel on the grounds of Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, with interment to follow at the cemetery.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.