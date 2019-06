Peggy J. Milford

Peggy J. Milford, 97, of Alton, passed away on June 14, 2019.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Don Roberts will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.