Peggy Jean Matter

Peggy Jean Matter, 91, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at the Mother of Good Counsel Home; Father Marty Mulvihill will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.