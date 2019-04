Penny Jean Parish, 72, of Hardin, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 9 am until 10:45 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin with Rev. Paul D. Frazier officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.