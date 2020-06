Peter Lynn Rook

Peter Lynn Rook, age 73, passed into the loving arms of his savior at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, while a patient at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis.

Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.